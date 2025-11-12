OTTAWA — Polling suggests the Liberals' new federal budget fell flat with Canadians when it comes to the cost-of-living crunch.

Leger polling released this week shows only 15 per cent of respondents expect last week's budget will have a positive impact on their household — while more than twice that share are expecting a negative hit.

The polling does show some 42 per cent of respondents were on board with the Liberals' approach of prioritizing long-term investments over short-term affordability pain.

But Leger pollster Andrew Enns argues this isn't a budget the Liberals will want to run an election campaign on because affordability will likely be a bigger concern for Canadians than it was in the spring, when anxiety about U.S. President Donald Trump and tariffs dominated the ballot box.

Enns says opposition parties also might want to think twice about going to the polls over this budget because the survey suggests cross-party support on a number of budget items, including plans for immigration and infrastructure.

The minority Liberals will need to secure additional votes or abstentions in Parliament to win approval of the budget in a House of Commons vote next week.