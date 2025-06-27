Extended hours are being offered this summer at Adventure Bay Family Water Park in downtown Windsor.

The city says the water park on Pitt Street West will be open daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. starting on June 28.

The extended hours will last until September 1.

The city is hosting a kick-off party for the extended hours on Saturday at the water park.

The party will include free activities and information booths.

Youcan the Toucan will also be at there on Saturday.

Summer memberships are available for $68.50.