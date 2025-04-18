Advanced polls will be open starting today for voters to cast their ballots early for the federal election.

Those looking to cast their ballots early can vote from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, April 18 through Monday, April 21.

All registered voters should have received a voter information card in the mail which will tell you which location to visit to vote within your riding.

Those who did not receive a card will need to ensure they're registered on the Elections Canada website, or at their polling station.

All voters will need identification, such as a driver's licence. If you don't have a driver's licence, you may need two pieces of ID, one that proves who you are by having your name on it, and another which features your address.

Nathalie de Montigny, spokesperson for Elections Canada, says if you didn't receive a voter card, do not worry.

"The easiest way to found out where to vote is to go to the Elections Canada website and you simply put your postal code in the voter information box, and it will give you what you need to vote. And remember that a federal election, electors have to vote at their assigned location, you cannot go to another location."

She says you'll need ID to prove who you are and where you live.

"For example, most people will have a driver's licence, and that's all you need. But if you don't have a driver's licence, you may need two pieces of ID. One that will prove who you are, have your name on it - such as a credit card, or a bank card. And another one that will have your name and address - such as a bank statement."

Montigny says advanced voting has become more popular.

"Last election in 2021, it was 34 per cent of electors who cast their ballots at advanced voting day, compared to the election before in 2019 it was 27 per cent."

Voters can also cast their ballots at an Elections Canada office until April 22 at 6 p.m., or by mail. Online applications for mail-in ballots close April 22 at 6 p.m.

Or voters can vote on election day on April 28 from 9:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.