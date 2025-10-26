The second phase of work to prepare for Bright Lights Windsor is underway.

Work started earlier this month to prepare for the winter event, which saw some sections of Jackson Park fenced off to allow for the initial phase of equipment installations.

City crews fenced off the north end of the park along Tecumseh Road East and closed the service road north of the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens.

The city states that the second phase of work got underway Friday, with additional fencing now in place enclosing the west side of the park running along the Ouellette Avenue/Tecumseh Road intersection to the Ouellette overpass.

Over 105,000 people enjoyed the displays, vendors, and holiday entertainment at Bright Lights Windsor 2024.

The event will kick off this year on November 28, and will run until January 7, 2026.