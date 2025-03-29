The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is alerting the public to additional possible measles exposure locations.

The health unit says these locations date back to earlier this week.

TMC Urgent Care Clinic Kingsville

273 Main Street East, Kingsville

Tuesday, March 25 - 9:50 a.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Waiting rooms

Patient Assessment Rooms

Erie Shores Family Health Team

59 Main St. E, Kingsville

Tuesday, March 25 - 12:30 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

Main Entrance

Waiting Room

Patient Assessment Rooms

Malotts Guardian Pharmacy

59 Main St. E, Kingsville

Tuesday, March 25 - 12:30 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

If you are immunocompromised, have a child (children) 12 months of age or younger, or are pregnant, please contact the WECHU as soon as possible to confirm whether there are additional treatments that may be available to you. If this applies to you, please call 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

30 cases of measles have been confirmed in Windsor-Essex since February.