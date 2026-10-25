Additional phases of Bright Lights Windsor to begin next week

Additional phases of Bright Lights Windsor will begin next week.

Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 27, the second and third phases for the holiday light display will begin at Jackson Park.

As part of these phases, additions to the perimeter fencing will be installed enclosing the west side of the park running along Ouellette Avenue/Tecumseh Road intersection to the Ouellette overpass, and enclosing the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens area.

The fencing around the pergola and public washrooms will also be included in this phase.

Access to the park from the gates at the intersection of Ouellette and Tecumseh will also be closed.

The west side of the pathway that runs by the Royal Canadian Air Force Memorial will be blocked off.

In 2025, over 105,000 people enjoyed the holiday lighting displays, local vendors, entertainment and more.

Opening night of Bright Lights Windsor is scheduled for Friday, November 27.