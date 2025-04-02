Additional measles exposure points are being reported in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

CK Public Health is advising the community of two new exposure locations, while the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting four new exposure locations.

The possible exposure points in Chatham include the No Frills in Tilbury on Mill Street on March 22 from 9:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., as well as the Circle K on Queen Street North in Tilbury also on March 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Meanwhile, the WECHU is reporting four possible exposure points including:

Harrow Health Team at 1480 Erie Street Street in Harrow on March 24 from 10:50 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.

TMC Urgent Care Walk-in Clinic at 13278 Tecumseh Road East in Tecumseh on March 24 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and March 29 from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

TMC Urgent Care Clinic at 273 Main Street East in Kingsville on March 28 from 8:40 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Medical Lab of Windsor at 5841 Malden Road in LaSalle on March 29 from 2 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Those who were present during these timeframes who are not up-to date with their vaccinations are asked to call CK Public Health at 519-352-7270 ext. 5902 or the WECHU at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

On Wednesday, CK Public Health officials state that the number of measles cases is constantly changing, but currently there are approximately 65 cases.

The WECHU has had one confirmed case in April, 37 cases in March, and two measles cases in February.