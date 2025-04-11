Additional measles exposure point locations are being reported in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) state that these possible exposure points occurred between March 25 and April 7.

The possible locations include:

1. Movati Athletic Kingsville at 313 Main Street East in Kingsville

Saturday, April 5 - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

2. Leamington District Secondary School at 80 Oak Street West in Leamington

Tuesday, March 25 - 8:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, March 26 - 8:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 27 - 8:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.

3. TMC Kingsville Walk-in Clinic at 273 Main Street East in Kingsville

Monday, April 7 - 1:40 p.m. - 4:35 p.m.

4. Central Erie Shores Walk-in Clinic at 33 Princess Avenue in Leamington

Monday, April 7 - 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

5. Real Canadian Superstore Talbot Street at 201 Talbot Street East in Leamington

Wednesday, April 2 - 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

6. Bank of Commerce Building at 1400-100 Ouellette Avenue in Windsor

Friday, April 4, 7:30 p.m. - Saturday, April 5, 12 a.m.

7. Tilbury Walk-in Clinic at 15 Mill Street East in Tilbury

Wednesday, April 2 - 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure.

If you are immunocompromised, have a child (children) 12 months of age or younger, or are pregnant, please contact the WECHU as soon as possible to confirm whether there are additional treatments that may be available to you. If this applies to you, please call 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

Four cases of measles have been confirmed in Windsor-Essex for the month of April.