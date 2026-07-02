Additional exposures of whooping cough reported in Windsor-Essex

Additional exposures of whooping cough are being reported in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is advising residents of possible public exposures to Pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

This comes after a cluster of five confirmed cases were reported in June.

As part of a public health investigation, individuals who may have visited the locations during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for up to 21 days after possible exposure.

The locations include:

Erie Migration Elementary in Kingsville between June 8 and June 25

TMC Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic in Kingsville on June 3 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

and Word of Life Community Church in Ruthven on June 21

Whooping cough is a bacterial infection of the lungs and throat. It spreads easily through droplets when a person who is infected coughs, sneezes, talks, or has close contact with others.

Early symptoms can present like a cold, and may include a runny, stuffy or congested nose, sneezing, mild fever, and a mild cough.

After one to two weeks, the cough can get worse. It may cause strong coughing fits, trouble breathing, vomiting after coughing, or a “whoop” sound when breathing in.

If you have symptoms after a possible exposure, stay home if you can. Call your healthcare provider before going to a clinic or healthcare site.