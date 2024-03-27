More improvements have been approved for Tecumseh Arena.

Tecumseh council was presented with a report on Tuesday night asking that the capital project be expanded to include the reconfiguration of the lobby staircase, as well as upgrades to the second level Program Room at a cost of $600,000.

These improvements would be added to the already $1.8-million in approved construction after the arena flooded following a significant rainfall event in the beginning of July, 2023.

A sewer back up resulted in water getting into the main level of the arena on McNorton Street, damaging the floors and lower walls in the front lobby, public washrooms, administrative offices, dressing rooms and the canteen and council decided to renovate the interior of the arena as well.

Since the report was approved, all interior spaces will be completely renovated during the same construction period.

The front lobby, the second level, and Rink B will be completely closed from mid-May through to September.

The rest of the facility will be closed to the public at the end of June through Labour Day weekend.

Due to the temporary closure user groups have been made aware, and will be provided information for surrounding arenas.

Councillor Brian Houston says this will bring a 90's looking facility into 2024.

"I'm excited to see the work flow, the flow in the front there now that that big stairway is gone. But seeing these renderings and getting the feedback from some of the coaches that I asked, they all think that this is fantastic and I think we're going to have a fantastic facility."

Councillor Alicia Higgison says despite how these renovations had to happen, due to the flood, she's glad to see it.

"I was really glad to see this, I know we had a conversation about moving those stairs and I thought it was kind of a little bit of a pipe dream, so I'm really glad to see it is not in fact, and it's actually going to be done."

Councillor Tania Jobin says she loves the new flow of the building.

"I love how that you were able to coordinate the works of the renovation, and the upgrades, that's fantastic. That's a feat in itself sometimes because sometimes construction workers want to compartmentalize everything and then wait, and you've got to wait, so that's fantastic. I'm impressed by that, as well as the design and the new flow of the lobby, and the staircase."



This additional $600,000 will be funded through the Infrastructure Reserve.

Now that the report has been approved by council, administration will be putting out a tender request for the work as soon as possible.