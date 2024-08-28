A suspect has been arrested as part of an investigation this afternoon by Windsor Police in east Windsor.

There has been an increased police presence on Seminole Street and Pillette Road since around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, with police tape up around a Circle K store.

Police told CTV Windsor that an officer sustained an injury to the arm and is being treated, but how the injury was sustained is under investigation.

The suspect is in custody and police say there is no threat to the public.

People continue to be asked to avoid the area until further notice.