There's an active police investigation in the Ford City area.
Windsor police say officers are investigating in the area bounded by Walker Road, Edna Street, St. Luke Road, and Richmond Street.
According to police, there is no threat to public safety but say an increased police presence is expected in the area.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
