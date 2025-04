Police are investigating reports of violent threats in south Windsor.

A suspect was seen walking on Liberty Street near Vincent Massey High School, going eastbound towards Curry Avenue.

He's described as an East Indian male, 18-20 years old, 5’5” tall, with a short beard and short, thick, straight, dark hair.

He was seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, running shoes, and carrying a dark backpack.

Police say he should not be approached and to call 911 if spotted.