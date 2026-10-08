Active investigation in Leamington

Essex County OPP is conducting an investigation in Leamington.

Police say to expect increased police presence in the area of County Road 33 and Antonio Court.

On Thursday at 11:07 a.m., officers were called to a report of a stolen vehicle from Mersea Road 12.

Around 1:43 p.m., the vehicle was seen on Mersea Road 1 but fled the area upon seeing police. Shortly after, the vehicle was found unoccupied in the area of County Road 33 and Antonio Court.

The public is advised to stay away from the area during the investigation.