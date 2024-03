An active investigation is underway in Chatham.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, police were called for a weapons incident on King Street West.

Investigators learned there was a physical altercation at Tecumseh Park and three people were taken to hospital.

Two have since been released but a third has been transported to London with unknown injuries.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there's no concern for public safety.

Tecumseh Park has re-opened.