A heavy police presence in the downtown core Saturday after officers were called to a high-rise apartment at 920 Ouellette Ave around 10 a.m.

Residents of the building told AM800 News that a man had barricaded himself inside an apartment and allegedly doused the apartment with gasoline.



Officers on scene told residents on the ninth floor to evacuate, and that a suspect had been contained to his apartment.



Windsor fire was on scene, alongside the Windsor police tactical team.



Residents also claimed to see the man waving swords from a ninth-floor balcony.

Building resident Gilbert Jodoin says he had an encounter with the suspect before police were called.



"I was coming down the stairs and halfway downstairs from the tenth floor, I met the guy coming up the stairs with a sword and fire extinguisher, and he said ' just be careful'. He said that twice and then that was it, I just kept on going downstairs."



He says he was not approached in any threatening manor by the man.



"[He] didn't wave the sword or nothing. He just said 'be careful'."



Jodoin says he's not sure how it escalated into police and fire being called and when he returned home a few hours later, he was not allowed back into his suite.

AM800 News reached out to police and were denied requests for comment.

