Activate Transit Windsor Essex is blasting Windsor's mayor over a decision to veto a decision to save the Transit Windsor tunnel bus.

In a release, ATWE, a grassroots group advocating for a more accessible and sustainable transportation system in Windsor and Essex County, is condemning the mayor's use of veto power to end the tunnel bus service.

Mayor Drew Dilkens announced Monday on X that "as a result of the economic threat posed by Donald Trump on my country and community, I intend to veto City Council's decision to continue subsidizing the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel bus that brings 40,000 people to Detroit to spend money every year."

ATWE is calling on the mayor to demonstrate consistency by temporarily closing the Detroit-Windsor tunnel until tariffs are removed.

"It isn't up to Mayor Dilkens to decide who can and can't see their loved ones. If the mayor cuts the tunnel bus because of "tariffs" but the tunnel itself remains open, then he's not 'protecting Canada,' he's just harming transit users. Permanently closing the tunnel bus must be accompanied by closing the tunnel," says Nate Hope, ATWE Organizing Member.

Hope says he thinks this decision is pure opportunism.

"This is a blatant attack on transit users. He's not shutting down the tunnel; people can still go to the states; he's only shutting down the bus. We're going to be the ones most affected by this. It's just an excuse he can use to try to shut it down," he says.

Hope says this really makes him angry, calling it a blatant attack on transit users.

"The people that are going to be affected most are people that are most vulnerable. People can use the bus to go over to spend money. There are people that use it for mobility because they have a disability and they don't own a car," he says.

On Jan. 27, city council voted 7-4 not to eliminate the Transit Windsor tunnel bus and special events bus in the proposed 2025 budget, a move that would have resulted in a $1.4 million cost savings, while also raising the fare to $20 each way.

Under Ontario's Strong Mayor powers, Dilkens had 10 days to veto any council amendments.

The council now has 15 days following this veto announcement to overturn the mayor's decision, but that would require two-thirds of the council or eight votes going against the veto.