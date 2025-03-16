Parents need to act fast before space is gone for the popular WFCU Credit Union Egg Drop.

WFCU Credit Union, in partnership with the Town of LaSalle, will be hosting this year's Egg Drop on Saturday, April 19, at the Vollmer Complex at 2121 Laurier Parkway in LaSalle.

The event features 25,000 toy Easter eggs being dropped out of the sky from a helicopter.

Children aged 2-10 will have the opportunity to collect eggs in waves according to their age group, which can then be exchanged for chocolate and other goodies.

Registration is now open, and last year's event saw more than 800 children register, reaching capacity within five days.

Families are encouraged to register early to secure their spot for this year's Egg Drop, as space is limited due to crowd control and safety regulations.

Manager of Community Investment at the WFCU Credit Union, Beth Ann Prince, says last year they sold out in less than a week.

"We're limited to 800 children to take part. It's a great community event; it really brings the community together, and families are always looking for fun and innovative things for their children to do, and this is one of them," she says.

The Easter Bunny and friends will also be on-site to cheer on the kids.

Click here to find more information on how to register.