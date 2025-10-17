Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and founding member of the glam rock band Kiss who captivated audiences with his elaborate makeup and smoke-filled guitar, has died.

He was 74.

Frehley's agent says he died peacefully Thursday surrounded by family in Morristown, New Jersey, following a recent fall.

Family members say in a statement that they are "completely devastated and heartbroken" but will cherish his laughter and celebrate the kindness he bestowed upon others.

Kiss' hits included "Rock and Roll All Nite" and "Detroit Rock City."

It was known for theatrical stage shows with fireworks, smoking instruments and fake blood.

Band members famously wore body armor, platform boots, wigs and their signature black-and-white face paint.