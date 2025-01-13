An accused murderer has been re-arrested for violating bail conditions.

Last June, 24-year old Sky-Linn Holden was taken into custody on a charge of first-degree murder in Chatham-Kent and was released on bail in December under an order that included house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Bail Compliance Officers say the conditions were breached on three seperate occasions and with the help of the OPP led Repeat Offender Parole Enfocement Squad, Windsor Police and LaSalle Police, she was arrested last Thursday in the 1000-block of Pope Street in LaSalle.

Holden's 41-year old surety, who had agreed to supervise her bail and ensure she's compliant, was also arrested and charged with three counts of facilitating a breach of a release order.