Accused in Windsor Assembly Plant explosion acquitted

James Harris has been acquitted of all charges in the 2021 Windsor Assembly Plant explosion.

Acquittal in Windsor Assembly Plant explosion trial James Harris has been acquitted of all charges in the 2021 Windsor Assembly Plant explosion.

The man accused of causing an explosion at the Windsor Assembly Plant has been acquitted of all charges.

Justice Bruce Thomas found James Harris not guilty of two charges related to an explosion on the plant’s second floor on Nov. 4, 2021.

An emotional Harris was immediately brought to tears after the decision was announced.

The decision was largely based on what Thomas deemed “unsatisfactory evidence” surrounding the proposed explosive device.

At the time of the explosion, Harris was outspoken about his opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which required employees at the Stellantis plant to have two doses.

Harris worked inside the facility for a third-party janitorial service.

The blast sent what was described as a “fireball” about eight feet into the air, in an area where workers reportedly frequented to use “hidden beds and play cards.”

Police found two “manipulated” extension cords connected to the power outlet, wires with stripped ends, and a common kitchen timer.

“While initially it may seem obvious that the powered timer, connected to a cord with crossed wires placed in a large tote, must be a time device used to detonate a bomb. There is, however, a complete lack of hard evidence to support the Crown’s theory,” Thomas said.

He pointed to a lack of explosive substances or accelerant found at the scene by investigators, and the fact the timer was in an off position at the time of the explosion.

Both investigators on-site and from the Canadian Armed Forces noted an “absence of damage” from heat on components of the device.

Throughout the trial, the court heard Harris’ coworkers testify that he warned them to stay away from the second floor two days before the explosion and he reassured them afterwards that “nobody would’ve gotten hurt.”

On Monday, Thomas noted the witnesses described Harris as “odd” and a “wannabe,” who wanted to achieve “a level of knowledge and importance in their eyes.”

The Superior Court Justice added most of Harris’ coworkers never considered him to actually be involved in the explosion.

Thomas suggested that Harris’ involvement in protests and “secret meetings” may have allowed him to learn of a planned explosion.

“I find it to be a reasonable inference that his comments about the explosion, including the use of the pronoun we, were again an attempt to achieve some increased standing in the eyes of his coworkers,” Thomas said.

Outside the courthouse, Harris’ defence lawyer Ben Strickland told reporters it was a “long process” to reach Monday’s verdict.

“Mr. Harris has professed his innocence since the beginning. So, we’re really glad to see that justice was served today. The system is able to work through it, and Mr. Harris can now move on, move forward with his life.”

Standing beside Strickland, Harris declined to comment on the decision.

In a statement to CTV News, Iain Skelton, an Assistant Crown Attorney, said the Crown accepts Thomas’ decision.

“The Windsor Police Service conducted a thorough investigation of a serious and complex case under difficult circumstances. The Crown presented a full and detailed evidentiary record for the court’s consideration,” Skelton wrote, adding Thomas conducted a careful and comprehensive review of the evidence.

With files from CTV’s Michelle Maluske.