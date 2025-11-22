A 29-year-old man on probation for firearm and drug trafficking convictions has been arrested for the second time in three months for violating his bail conditions.

In March 2023, the man was found guilty on multiple firearm related offence, assault, and failure to comply with a non-communication order. As part of his sentence, he was prohibited from possessing weapons.

He was granted bail on new charges in October 2024, including drug trafficking, three counts of breaching probation, and failure to comply with a release order. As part of his bail conditions, he was require to live with his surety on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Bail compliance officers later determined he had breached several conditions. In early September 2025, he was arrested in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue, where a knife was found on him. He was then charged again with failing to comply with his bail conditions and released on new conditions. His surety was also arrested and charged.

He was released on bail on October 20, however, bail compliance officers in November found that he once against breached his conditions.

He was arrested on November 20 in the 3000 block of Jefferson Blvd and charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order.