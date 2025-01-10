An accused drug trafficker has been arrested by police on what they said is the second bail violation in eight months.

In March 2024, the 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Through that investigation, the Windsor Police Service seized 367 grams of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

The man was released on bail but was later arrested by bail officers in August for allegedly failing to comply with the release order. He was released on bail again with enhanced conditions. Those included house arrest and electronic monitoring.

On Dec. 18, 2024, an investigation was launched into the accused, revealing he was allegedly breaching conditions of his release order once again.

The man was found in the 1700 block of Westminster Boulevard on Tuesday. He is now facing a charge of failing to comply with a release order.

Windsor police said the accused’s surety, the person who agrees to supervise an accused person out on bail, a 62-year-old man, was also arrested and charged with facilitating a breach of a release order.