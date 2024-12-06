A man out on bail facing drug trafficking charges has been rearrested by Windsor police for alleged bail violations.

Back in July, the man was granted bail on multiple charges, including possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

His conditions included house arrest and electronic monitoring.

An investigation by bail compliance officers revealed a breach of conditions on several occasions.

The man was arrested on Wednesday in the 1700 Block of Bernard Road.

A 54-year-old has been futher charged with five counts of failure to comply with a release order.