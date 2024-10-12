Windsor police have taken a man into custody for allegedly violating his bail conditions.

Earlier this year in January, a man accused of drug trafficking was released on bail while facing over a dozen criminal charges.



Police say his bail conditions included house arrest and electronic monitoring.



An investigation by bail compliance officers revealed the suspect was in breach of his conditions.



On Friday, the suspect was located and arrested in the 2500 block of Ouellette Avenue.



A 37-year-old has been charged with failure to comply with his release order.



The bail compliance officers are part of the Offender Management Unit, a partnership between the Windsor and LaSalle Police Services to supervise high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring.



The Offender Management Unit is supported through a grant from the Government of Ontario, as part of the provincial government’s strategy to strengthen Ontario’s bail system.



To report an individual who isn’t complying with their release conditions, you're asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700.

