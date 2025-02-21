An accused drug trafficker has been arrested for alleged bail violations.

In Dec. 2024, a man was charged as part of Project Kraken, a months long investigation by the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS).

The man was later released on bail with conditions that included house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Bail compliance officers began an investigation and determined the man was allegedly in breach of the conditions.

On Feb. 19, the man was located and arrested in the 1500 block of South Cameron Boulevard.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with one count of failure to comply with a release order and remanded into custody pending a new bail hearing.