A 29-year-old man who is on probation in relation to firearm and drug trafficking charges has been arrested for violating his bail conditions.

In March 2023, the man was found guilty of possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm knowingly not being a license holder, assault and failing to comply with a non-communication order. His release order included a condition not to possess any weapons.

Then in October 2024, he was granted bail on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of breach of probation, and failure to comply with a release order. His release order then included living with his surety, being on house arrest, and electronic monitoring.

Bail compliance officers investigated and found that the suspect had breached multiple conditions of his release orders.

On September 4, 2025, bail compliance officers located and arrested the man in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue. Officers located a knife on him at the time of the arrest.

He's now being charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order, and breach of probation.

Officers also arrested his surety, charging him with one count of facilitating breach of a release order. A surety is an individual who agrees to supervise an accused person while they are out on bail and ensure compliance with their release conditions.