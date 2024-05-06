Access to the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will return to normal today following the NFL Draft.

The draft, which took place on April 25 to April 27, saw numerous roads in downtown Detroit closed to drivers.

Motorists will once again be able to access the tunnel from both directions starting at 5 a.m. on Monday, May 6.

Jefferson Avenue in Detroit will also re-open to traffic in both directions.

The CEO of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, Neal Belitsky, says after an exciting and record-breaking draft, they are looking forward to getting back to normal operating practices.

Belitsky adds that drivers can once again access the tunnel from both directions on Jefferson, making travel to and from Windsor easier, and faster.