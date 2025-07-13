A local high school is taking a shot at a new program.

Academie Ste-Cecile has officially launched its International Prep Basketball Program.

The school already has prep hockey and soccer, and is looking to expand its offering.

The program will be led by head coach Greg Surmacz - a well-respected name in the Windsor basketball community. Surmacz is a former Lancer and OUA champion, and was head of player development of the men's basketball team at the University of Windsor last season.

The school will be putting together a team next month and already has plans to compete in both the United States and Canada.

Athletic Director at Academie Ste-Cecile, Robb Serviss says they're excited to have Greg Surmacz as coach.

"We've hired him full-time and we're really trying to grow our athletic department here with Greg as the new coach. We've got hockey with three teams going, soccer with Stephen Ademolu, and Greg is the next big piece to our athletic department."

He says this program will prepare the athletes for the post-secondary level.

"It'll be a full year program, practicing daily, 40 to 50 game schedule across the border in the U.S. as well as in an Ontario league."

Serviss says it will be a mix of local and international athletes.

"It'll definitely be international, we have a couple of Mexicans, I'm busy with agents and advisors all over the world, Serbia, some of the different countries. So we work with an array of agencies as well where we've gotten the word out that we just hired Greg, and we're looking for student athletes for basketball."

The team will feature a 12-person roster. The team will play between 40 and 50 games per season.

This milestone marks the beginning of a new chapter in the school's commitment to athletic excellence and international development in sport.

Academie Ste-Cecile International School is located at 925 Cousineau Road in Windsor.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco