A local heating and cooling company is donating new equipment to a local organization dedicated to supporting refugee claimants.

Absolute Comfort Control Services has partnered with Matthew House to provide the facility with new HVAC units and installation, as well a new hot water tank to ensure the shelter can be comfortable for residents year round.

In July, three of the four main air conditioning units broke. One was able to be fixed, but Matthew House immediately put out a call to local companies looking for assistance.

Bryan Hazzard, President of Absolute Comfort, offered to help the shelter through a partnership.

$8,000 had been donated for the units, but $15,000 was still needed. Absolute offered to host a BBQ fundraiser while they installed the new units on Wednesday.

Mike Morency, Executive Director of Matthew House, says this support from Absolute means the world.

"Community isn't just what we're about, it's what is accomplished. And that we are connecting people to community, and the community that we are connected people to here in Windsor is a caring community."

Andrew Hazzard, Operations Manager at Absolute, says it's nice to help out locally.

"This is a family run company, we live in Forest Glade, I drive by this place every single day on my way to work. I've been here my entire life. So it's very, very nice to give back to the community, and help people that are in need here."

This resident at Matthew House says it's great to have the units.

"I was feeling the heat, it's very much for me. We have a baby boy now, we are very okay. It's cool."



The Forest Glade Matthew House location has been open since April 2019 and houses 78 residents.

Matthew House is a non-profit, non-government-funded organization, and provides a temporary home and settlement support for unsponsored refugee claimants.

More information about Matthew House and how to help can be found by clicking here.