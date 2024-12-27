Windsor-Essex can expect above normal temperatures over the next few days.

According to Environment Canada, the daytime high for Saturday is 12 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees on Sunday.

Meteorologist Barbara Lapido says the temperatures will not be record breaking.

"The previous record break for December 28 and December 29 are 16.7 and 16.3," says Lapido.

She says it will be a wet weekend in Windsor-Essex with rain in the forecast.

"We're expecting rain for the entire weekend," she says. "We're going to have some break Saturday afternoon, evening until Sunday morning but again Sunday is going to be rainy the entire day."

Lapido says seasonal temperatures are expected to return next Wednesday or Thursday.

"We are going to see one or two degrees less of max everyday, having max's around six for Monday, around four for Tuesday so it's slowly decreasing," says Lapido.

The normal high this time of year in Windsor-Essex is 0 degrees Celsius.