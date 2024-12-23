Those hoping for a white Christmas in Windsor-Essex should stop dreaming and start praying says a senior Environment Canada climatologist.

The forecasted highs on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are above freezing.

David Philips told AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg that yes, there is a chance for 2 to 4 cm's of snow, but very low likelihood if it sticking around.

"The problem guys is that it's going to look more like a Vancouver kind of Christmas. 2 degrees, yes, but no freezing temperatures morning, noon and night, a mix of snow with rain and that's the thing that's going to beat you up."

He says in the last six years, the region has only seen one white Christmas, with last year reaching 12 C or 54 F.

"It was foggy morning, noon, and night. I mean you couldn't fly out, you couldn't fly in. It was really just a bummer."

He says it's true what older people have been telling him that winter's are not what they used to be.

"Canada is warming up faster than other country in the world, and it really shows up in Southwestern Ontario. I can remember times when I used to drive from Toronto to Windsor to visit my relatives there at Christmas time, and I would white-knuckle it all the time, and now it's easy to get around."

Philips says Toronto is forecast to have a white Christmas this year.