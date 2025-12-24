OTTAWA — Just more than a third of Canadians are optimistic that 2026 will be better than 2025, a new Leger poll suggests.

Asked about expectations for the new year, 35 per cent of respondents say they're optimistic that 2026 will be better than 2025.

Thirty-seven per cent of people think it will be about the same, while 22 per cent expect it will be worse than this year.

Asked to pick from a list of words to describe 2025, 40 per cent of people chose "uncertain," while 37 per cent said "turbulent" and 31 per cent said "exhausting."

Respondents say their year was shaped by a variety of factors, including politics, family and personal responsibilities health and well-being challenges.

The poll, which was conducted online and can't be assigned a margin of error, surveyed about 1,500 people between Dec. 19th and Dec. 21st.