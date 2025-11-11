OTTAWA — A new survey suggests fewer Canadians were planning to observe Remembrance Day this year compared with 2024.

The Leger poll says 69 per cent of respondents intended to mark the day this year in at least one way, including wearing a poppy or observing a moment of silence, down seven points from a year ago.

Twenty-three per cent of respondents said they didn't plan to observe the day, while eight per cent said they didn't know if they would.

Liberal party supporters were most likely to say they would observe Remembrance Day, at 77 per cent, while supporters of the Bloc Quebecois were least likely, at 33 per cent.

More than three-quarters of respondents, 76 per cent, were in favour of making the day a national statutory holiday, while 15 per cent were against the idea and eight per cent said they didn't know.

The survey of 1,565 Canadians was conducted online between Friday and Sunday.

The polling industry's professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.