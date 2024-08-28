Firefighters from several municipalities continue to pour water on about 1000 hay bales on fire in Tecumseh.

Tecumseh fire crews were called to the 4600-block of 11th Concession Road around 3:15 Wednesday morning and found heavy fire conditions.



Chief Wade Bondy says crews made sure the fire did not spread to other structures on the farm.



"That was our primary focus though, was to protect the structures that were near pile of hay," says Bondy. "Obviously the hay is what it is but whether protect the structures because the one had some livestock in it and the other one was another structure that was full of probably three times the hay bales."

Crews continue to battle the blaze. They've been fighting the fire for about four hours now. Smoke and flames can still be seen from the hay bale towers. #cklw @AM800CKLW pic.twitter.com/eplR7hZTqu — Rob Hindi (@rhindi800) August 28, 2024

He says investigators have not yet pinpointed the cause.



"It is a little bit early to say but it does kind of look like, it was either a lightning strike or with the heat we've had over the recent time it could have been spontaneous as well," he says. "Hay tends to heat up and becomes quite combustible at elevated temperatures."

Bondy says some heavy equipment is being brought in to spread out the hay, allowing firefighters to get to the middle of the pile and get it extinguished.

Firefighters from Windsor, Lakeshore and LaSalle providing mutual aid to Tecumseh fire.