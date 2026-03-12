A suspect has been charged after police say a woman was abducted, drugged and sexually assaulted while being held captive in Windsor.

A female came forward in mid-February and told officers that a man known to her approached her near Goyeau Street and Wyandotte Street East and forced her into a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hotel on the city's west side where she was drugged, held captive for a week, sexually assaulted and threatened with weapons used or displayed to prevent her from leaving.

After the suspect left, the woman was able to escape and went to police.

A 34-year old man was identified and was arrested on Wednesday in downtown Windsor.

10 charges have been laid including: kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm, uttering threats, overcoming resistance to offence by administering a drug and failure to comply with a release order.