ABC has canceled its already filmed season of "The Bachelorette" starring Taylor Frankie Paul after a 2023 video surfaced.

On Thursday, Disney Entertainment Television said was focused on supporting the family.

The network made the move just days before the Sunday premiere.

TMZ published a video of Paul punching, kicking and throwing chairs at her ex Dakota Mortensen.

Police in Utah tell People magazine an investigation is open and allegations run both ways.

Representatives for Paul and Mortensen didn't immediately return requests for comment.

Unlike previous leads, the 31-year-old had not appeared on the "Bachelor" franchise before