Windsor-Essex can expect a windy Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the region, that calls for winds gusting up to 70 or 80 km/h.

"Definitely a windy day today, windy day this evening and risk of snow squalls tonight is the weather scenario for today, " says Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Peter Kimbell.

Kimbell says the windiest part of the day will likely be in the afternoon.

He says a cold front will hit the area later this evening with a risk of snow squalls.

"Winds will shift southwest to the northwest, temperatures will fall and we have a risk of snow squalls along the cold front," he says. "So not snow squalls associated with the Great Lakes because of the cold front passing, it could be some heavy flurries and blowing snow associated with the wind chill probably after midnight."

Kimbell says the risk of snow squalls after midnight should not really impact the morning commute.

"There could be a couple centimetres of snow on the ground so driving might be just a little bit slick and of course it will be colder than it had been during the daytime today," says Kimbell.

Monday is expected to be a sunny day with a daytime high of -1 minus

Environment Canada is forecasting about two centimetres of snow for the region this evening and overnight.