More people are using Tecumseh Transit.

In 2024, the bus service saw a 7.5 per cent jump in ridership compared to 2023 and had a revenue increase of 14 per cent.

Tecumseh deputy mayor Joe Bachetti says the community is using the service and says there are some popular stops including grocery stores in the town.

"We have our popular stops in the area of Tecumseh especially Tecumseh Mall, a lot of our residents go there," says Bachetti. "We have those that go to the Food Basics grocery store, L'Essor High School, the Zehrs grocery store as well as the Southfield bus stop. So those account for close to 70 per cent of our overall ridership."

He says there are peak times for the service.

"Our high demand is 7 to 8 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. and again a lot of our seniors and students do use our transit as well as other adults," he says.

Bachetti says the town is always reviewing its transit service.

"We have to make sure that the transportation, the routes are reliable so we are constantly reviewing that on an annual basis and modifying them based on needs and so there's more to come in terms of the plan and growth areas," says Bachetti. "The demand may be there so we're looking at expanding routes where and if necessary."

According to a staff report to council, 88 bus passes were issued and October was the busiest month for Tecumseh Transit in 2024.

The bus service just completed its 15th year of service and provides a fixed-route Monday to Friday covering roughly 25 kilometres and 35 stops.

Saturday's service is an on-demand service.

Bachetti says Tecumseh Transit will also be introducing electric buses later this year.