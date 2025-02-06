A snowy weekend expected for the region.

The Weather Network states a system will sweep through the region where upwards of 10 centimetres of snowfall, or approximately four inches, is expected Saturday.

The snow is expected to begin during the day but is expected to be heavy throughout the afternoon and evening.

Doug Gillham, meteorologist with The Weather Network, says travel will definitely be messy throughout the region for Saturday evening.

He says just Saturday will see bad weather.

"All snow developing late in the day, and most of Saturday is just fine, more probably developing late afternoon, and snow into the evening, then ending overnight. Sunday will be just fine."

Gillham says this will be the most snow the region has seen this winter.

"Roughly 10 centimetres, a little bit less, a little bit more. It's not a major storm, it's just the most that we've had in a long time."

He says travel will definitely be impacted.

"It's not a blizzard, it's not... I'd hardly call it a storm, but it's widespread, 10 centimetres - maybe we should call it roughly eight to 14 [centimetres] throughout southern Ontario."

If the region sees 10 centimetres it would be the most amount of snow the area sees this winter so far.

Temperatures throughout the day Saturday is around -3 C, with temperatures around -11 C with the wind chill.