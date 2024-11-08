A slight improvement in Windsor's unemployment rate last month.

According to Statistics Canada, it moved to 8.8 per cent in October after sitting at 8.9 per cent in September.

While it did improve, Windsor still checked in as having the highest jobless rate in the country.

Statistics Canada says the national economy added a modest 15,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate held steady at 6.5 per cent.

The labour force survey says business, building, and support services saw the largest gain in employment.

Meanwhile, finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing experienced the largest decline.

Average hourly wages grew 4.9 per cent from a year ago, reaching $35.76.

The labour market is expected to remain weak in the short term as high interest rates continue to weigh on economic activity, but a rebound is expected sometime next year as rate cuts filter through the economy.

In the meantime, however, the report shows households continue to be strained, with nearly three in 10 Canadians living in a household that had difficulty meeting financial needs.

With files from the Canadian Press