The unemployment rate in the Windsor area has taken a sharp jump.

Statistics Canada reports the rate rose from 9.3 per cent in March to 10.7 per cent in April.

The jobless rate in the region is the second-highest rate in Canada after Peterborough at 10.8 per cent.

Overall, Statistics Canada says the economy added 7,400 jobs in April, but that wasn't enough to keep the unemployment rate from rising for the second straight month.

The agency says the national unemployment rate rose two-tenths of a point to 6.9 per cent in April, matching a recent high from November.

The increase in the jobless rate suggests employers aren't hiring as quickly as the population grows.

Canada's manufacturing sector shed 31,000 jobs in April as tariffs from the United States hampered the industry.

Offsetting that loss was a jump in temporary employment connected to last month's federal election.

Before Friday, a poll of economists had called for a gain of 2,500 jobs in April and a more modest rise in the unemployment rate to 6.8 per cent.

With files from the Canadian Press