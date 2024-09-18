BEIRUT - Hezbollah officials and Lebanon's state media say explosions went off in Beirut and multiple parts of Lebanon in an apparent second wave of detonations of electronic devices.

The officials and state media said Wednesday that walkie-talkies and even solar equipment detonated a day after hundreds of pagers blew up.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said at least nine people were killed and 300 were wounded.



Associated Press journalists at the scene said several blasts were heard at the funeral in Beirut for three Hezbollah members and a child killed by exploding pagers the day before.

