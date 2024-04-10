Windsor-Essex is in store for a rainy couple of days.

Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says rain will start Wednesday night and will carry into Thursday.



"We have a Texas low coming up towards the province beginning late this evening," says Flisfeder. "So Windsor-Essex you'll start to see that rain probably around supper timeframe like 6 to 8 o'clock is when you should start to see those rain drops. That rain is going to continue overnight into tomorrow morning lasting through most of the day as well. Once you get to tomorrow afternoon, you'll start to see a bit of more intermittent rain but should still be a chance continuing through the day and probably into the overnight as well. When all is said and done looking at about 20 to 40 millimetres of rain."

He says there is a risk of a thunderstorm Thursday afternoon.

"There could be some spots that receives slightly more maybe approaching 50 millimetres," he says. "There's a risk of thunderstorms in particular tomorrow afternoon. So any areas that do experience thunderstorm activity could be on a bit of a higher range of total rainfall."



Flisfeder says there could be some lingering shower activity on Friday.

He says Saturday should be clear and sunny and for Sunday, Flisfeder says there could be some cloudy conditions later in the day with some rain drops.