A man from the United States with an 'extensive criminal history' has been arrested at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

According to a social media post from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Detroit Field Office, the man was arrested and turned over to Detroit Police after CBP officers seized more than $34,000 in undeclared cash.

Director of Field Operations Marty Raybon says a pistol, ammo and marijuana products were also seized from the outbound traveler.