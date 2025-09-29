A man from the United States with an 'extensive criminal history' has been arrested at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.
According to a social media post from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Detroit Field Office, the man was arrested and turned over to Detroit Police after CBP officers seized more than $34,000 in undeclared cash.
Director of Field Operations Marty Raybon says a pistol, ammo and marijuana products were also seized from the outbound traveler.
??SEIZURE/ARREST?? @DetroitWindsorTunnel @CBP officers seized more than $34K in undeclared #currency, a #pistol and ammo, and #marijunana products from an outbound #traveler. The man--a U.S. citizen w/ extensive criminal history--was arrested and turned over to @detroitpolice. pic.twitter.com/4rdW25AY6N— DFO Marty C. Raybon (@DFODetroit) September 29, 2025