A weapons seizure at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a pair of pistols from an inbound U.S. citizen.

The seizure took place on January 8 when the traveler was returning to the United States after a one-night stay in Canada.

The undeclared firearms, and ammunition, were discovered during a secondary inspection of the vehicle.

According to the CBP, no charges were laid as a result of the seizure.