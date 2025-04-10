A number of measles exposure points are being reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) state that these possible exposure points occurred between April 1 and April 7.

The possible locations include:

1. TMC Urgent Care Clinic Kingsville at 273 Main Street East in Kingsville

Wednesday, April 2 - 9 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

Friday, April 4 - 10:05 a.m. - 1:20 p.m.

Saturday, April 5 - 11:25 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 6 - 1:05 p.m. - 3:20 p.m.

Monday, April 7 - 12:10 p.m. - 2:20 p.m.

Monday, April 7 - 2:05 p.m. - 5:10 p.m.

2. Leamington District Secondary School at 80 Oak Street West in Leamington

Tuesday, April 1 - 8:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 2 - 8:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 3 - 8:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.

3. Princess Centre Leamington at 33 Princess Street in Leamington

Thursday, April 3 - 7:45 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 4 - 7:45 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

4. Christ Church Colchester at 190 Bagot Street in Colchester

Saturday, April 5 - 1:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.

5. Freshco Kingsville at 430 Main Street in Kingsville

Sunday, April 6 - 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

6. Sunshine Drugs IDA Kingsville Pharmacy at 274 Main Street East in Kingsville

Wednesday, April 2 - 9 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

7. Maplewood Centre at 341 Talbot Street North in Essex

Thursday, April 3 - 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

8. Erie Shores Health Care at 194 Talbot Street West in Leamington

Monday, April 7 - 8:40 a.m. - 9:40 a.m.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit asks anyone who visited the location(s) listed below on the identified date(s) to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure.

If you are immunocompromised, have a child (children) 12 months of age or younger, or are pregnant, please contact the WECHU as soon as possible to confirm whether there are additional treatments that may be available to you. If this applies to you, please call 519-258-2146 ext. 1420.

Eight cases of measles have been confirmed in Windsor-Essex for the month of April.