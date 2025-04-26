Additional measles exposure point locations are being reported in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

CK Public Health is advising the community of two new exposure locations, while the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has identified four new potential exposure points.

In Chatham the locations include:

Tilbury District Family Health Team on Mill Street West in Tilbury on April 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Life Labs on Grand Avenue West on April 15 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who were present during these timeframes in Chatham and are not up-to date with their vaccinations are asked to call CK Public Health at 519-352-7270 ext. 5902.

In Windsor-Essex the locations include:

Leamington Medical Village on Talbot Street West in Leamington on April 9 from 9:10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WFCU Credit Union on Erie Street South in Leamington on April 9 from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore on Talbot Street East in Leamington from 5 p.m. on April 7 to 12 a.m. on April 8

Walmart on Erie Street South in Leamington on April 9 from 10:40 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.

The health unit asks anyone who visited the locations listed on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.

The WECHU has confirmed 53 measles cases in Windsor-Essex in the month of April.