One person has been charged and nearly $30,000 in drugs seized following a bust at a downtown Windsor business.

Just fore 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Drugs and Guns Unit raided a psilocybin or magic mushroom dispensary in the 300-block of Ouellette Avenue.

Officers seized psilocybin products including 217 bags of dried mushrooms, 95 containers of tablets, chocolate bars, gummy bears, vapes, dried psilocybin and $600 in cash.

A 33-year old employee on the scene has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

According to a release from police: Health Canada warns that taking magic mushrooms can cause people to “see, hear or feel things that are not there, or to experience anxiety, fear, nausea and muscle twitches accompanied by increased heart rate and blood pressure.”

This is the 7th time officers have executed a search warrant at FunGuyz in Windsor since July of 2023.

FunGuyz, which calls itself the biggest psilocybin dispensary in Canada sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, announced in November 2024 it was closing all of its locations in Ontario and would be moving to online purchases only however the Windsor location has stayed open.