OTTAWA - A framework for a national school food program is on the desk of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

And with the budget weeks away, advocates hope the proposal will get the green light.



Tyler Meredith is a policy thinker and former economic adviser to Freeland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



He says it is now up for the public to watch if she will fund a national school food program in the next federal budget, which comes out April 16.



Meredith says he's feeling cautiously optimistic.



The Liberal government has been talking about a national program for years.



The party even campaigned on it during the 2021 election by promising one billion dollars over five years.



Community groups say that money is urgently needed, as Canadians increasingly struggle to put food on their plates.



The finance minister wouldn't comment on the framework that's currently before her.

A spokesperson for her office says the 20-24 budget will focus on making life more affordable.